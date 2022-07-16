Stranded tourists rescued from Kaptai Lake after 999 call

RANGAMATI, July 15: Police rescued 20 tourists, including women and children, after their boat ran out of fuel amid rain and got stuck on Kaptai Lake in Rangamati district on Thursday night

According to Additional Superintendent of Rangamati police Mahmuda Begum, the tourists went to Kaptai Lake from Chattogram's Agrabad. They got stranded on the lake as fuel of their engine boat ran out amid heavy rain along with gusty wind triggering panic.

"Someone from the group called 999 and informed us about the situation. A team of Rangamati police rescued the tourists from the lake's Peda Ting Ting area and brought them to the district police's Polwell park at about 8:00pm on Thursday night," said Mahmuda.

Md Rashed, one of the tourists, said that he called 999 and informed police about their situation. The tourists lauded Rangamati district police for their quick response. -UNB