Two infants drown in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, July 15: Two infants were killed as they drowned into a pond at Sikdar Para of Chowdhury Hat area under Hathazari upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased were identified as Israt Jahan, 07, daughter of Mohammad Iqbal and Subarna, 06, daughter of Mohammad Rasel, both are cousins and hailed from Sikdar Para.

Chadakur Rahman, investigation officer of Panchliash Police Station, said both the little girls drowned while taking bathe in the pond adjacent to their residence around 12.20 pm.

Later, locals and family members rescued the victims in an unconscious state and took them to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) at 1.20 pm where the attending physician confirmed their death, hospital sources said.













