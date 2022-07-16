Video
Saturday, 16 July, 2022, 7:20 AM
Home City News

59 test positive for C-19 in Ctg

Published : Saturday, 16 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 158

CHATTOGRAM, July 15: A total of 59 people were detected positive for Covid-19 after testing 394 samples in 12 laboratories in the city and district during the last 24 hours till Friday.
The infection rate of the district is 14.97 percent till Friday morning.
Among the infected people, 46 are from Chattogram city and rest 13 from different upazilas of the district.
With the diagnosis of new cases, the total number of Covid-19 patients climbed to 1,27,947 in the city and district, Dr Ilias Chowdhury, civil surgeon of Chattogram told BSS.
The number of healed Covid-19 patients rose to 1,25,896 with the recovery of 41 more people till this morning, he said, adding: "The average recovery rate currently stands at 98.79 percent in the city and district."
The death toll in the district remained steady at 1,365 as no new death case was recorded during the period.
A total of 96 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

