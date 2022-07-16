Video
Water levels in 25 rivers rise, 84 fall

Published : Saturday, 16 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 186

Water levels at 25 river stations monitored by Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) have marked rise while 84 stations recorded fall.
Among the 109 monitored river stations, water level at all river stations is flowing below the danger level, a bulletin issued by the FFWC said on Friday.
The Brahmaputa-Jamuna rivers are in falling trend which may continue in the next 48 hours, the bulletin said.
"The Ganges river is in rising trend while the Padma river is in falling trend. Both the rivers may fall in the next 48 hours," it added.
Except the Manu and Khowai, all the major rivers in the north-eastern region of the country are in falling trend which may continue in the next 24 hours, the FFWC bulletin said, adding: "All major rivers in the south-eastern region of the country are in rising trend which may continue in the next 24 hours till Friday."
There is no risk of flood in the major river basins of the country in the next five days, it said.
Significant rainfall was recorded at some stations in different districts during the last 24 hours ending at 9 am on Friday.
A total of 72 mm (millimeter) rainfalls were recorded at Narayanhat (Chattogram) and 60mm at Sunamganj district, the FFWC bulletin continued.
Significant rainfalls (mm) recorded during the last 24 hours in Sikkim, Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura regions of the North-East India, according to the bulletin.
A total of 59 mm rainfalls were recorded at Agartala (Tripura).
Vast swathes of northern and northeastern parts of Bangladesh were badly affected by devastating flooding on June 15, which is the worst one since 2004.
Heavy downpour inside Bangladesh and upstream regions of some states of India triggered worst flooding in the country for nearly two decades. Two northeastern districts-Sunamganj and Sylhet-were severely affected by the flood.    -BSS


