Saturday, 16 July, 2022, 7:20 AM
Sylhet sizzles

Hottest July day in 66 years!

Published : Saturday, 16 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 173

SYLHET, Jul 15: Sylhet on Thursday witnessed its hottest day in July in 66 years, at 38.9 degrees Celsius.
After receiving highest rainfall in June in 64 years that triggered massive floods across the district, Sylhet is now reeling under an intense heat wave.
"Such a high temperature was last recorded in the district in July 1956. On Wednesday, the temperature was recorded at 37.3 degrees. And it was recorded at 36.3 degrees on Tuesday," said Sayeed Ahmad Chowdhury, a senior meteorologist with the Sylhet met office.
On Thursday, the roads of Sylhet city wore a deserted look. A handful of people who had stepped out in the afternoon were equipped with umbrellas and water bottles.
Meanwhile, the met office said the ongoing heatwave may continue for one or two days more and showers may occur after 72 hours.
Meteorologist Tariful Newaz Kabir said, "Little showers may occur at a few places but it won't be enough to reduce the heat. Rainfall activity may increase after July 17 or 18."
"Excess humidity is compounding the woes of the residents. This humidity is due to the seasonal trough," he added.     -UNB


