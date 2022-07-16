Premier Univ condoles death of Justice Ebadul

CHATTOGRAM, July 15: Premier University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Anupam Sen condoled death of Ekushey Padak winner Kazi Ebadul Haque also Premier University Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Kazi Shamim Sultana's father. He, 87, passed away on July 14.

Kazi Ebadul, was former Supreme Court Judge. He left behind his wife Dr Sharifa Khatun, four daughters, relatives, friends and well-wishers.

Treasurer of PU Prof AKM Tafzal Haque and Registrar Khurshidur Rahman have also expressed deep shock at the death.












