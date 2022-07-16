

BR attracting more Chinese investments



It is unquestionably a boon for the BR's modernization and expansion plan. And the BR has also benefitted previously from Chinese loans and financial assistance.



The point, however, The Chinese proposal comes at a time when BR is already implementing its biggest ever project - The Padma Bridge Rail Link with Tk 39,246 crore in Chinese loan.



However, the Chinese company with a partnership with a separate state-owned company also intended to invest in total of 10 projects under the Government-to-Government-Public Private Partnership (PPP) framework.



So far, no project under the G2G-PPP format has been implemented in Bangladesh. But discussions with several countries, including Japan and South Korea, have been going on for quite some time to implement a few projects under this model.



As the government is setting up multiple exclusive economic zones, railway link with those economic zones will give huge advantage in transportation because of its massive transportation capacity, punctuality and speed.



We believe it is time to implement at least one project under this model - so to assess strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and also how Bangladesh can benefit the maximum.



Needs be mentioned, two more rail projects were expected to be implemented with Chinese loans. Beijing had even selected two Chinese contractors for these projects, but fates of both projects have become uncertain as China pulled out funding from one while the selected Chinese contractor declined to work for another project in a decreased price.



However, different Chinese companies are also involved with at least five major railway infrastructure projects, including two fast-track projects - Padma Bridge Rail Link and Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Rail Link.



We believe the Padma Bridge Railway Link project deserves priority, in terms of quick and successful completion. BR must make the best use of the funds loaned by China.



To finish with, we call on our policy makers and Bangladesh Rail authority to carry out prompt and diligent feasibility studies of the new Chinese proposals and come to a convincing conclusion before our Chinese counterparts backs away.



Bangladesh has now gathered an excellent development momentum while our region has turned out to be one of the most investment potential zones in South Asia.



