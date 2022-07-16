Video
Letter To the Editor

Prevent child labour

Published : Saturday, 16 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 149

Dear Sir

Child labour is finding an alarming rise in the country. Especially, poverty is aggravating this crisis. With availability of cheap labour and poverty induced helplessness, illegal mills and factories are flourishing across the country.

The way the number of child labourers is rising is really a matter of grave concern. Every child is entitled to birth right of education. Unfortunately, many of them in our country, driven by extreme poverty are bound to drop out of education and take the responsibility of family.

Today's children are the future leaders of the country, the lifeblood of the country. If we cannot convert this huge amount of manpower into human resources, our overall development will go bust.  

The future of the nation depends on today's children and young people.  Children must be freed from physical labour and given back to a smooth childhood, full of joy. Their proper physical and mental development should be brought about on play ground, not impeded under cruel reality.

Chunnu
Old Dhaka



