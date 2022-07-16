

Suicide is not a solution



Have you ever wondered how a handicapped person or a poor day laborer around you is living happily in the midst of adversity? But you are thinking of committing suicide for some unfortunate event! Suicide is not the solution to everything but to accept the rate in the battle of life.



Life is beautiful by following the eternal rules of breaking and building Pain, loneliness, sorrow are part of life. Our life is bound in the cycle of happiness after sorrow and happiness after sorrow. We all know these words. Yet some forget to fight with the pain, committing suicide before dreaming of a new dawn. Leaving in our heads means losing.



We are human beings because we can create a favorable environment by overcoming adversity. We are the best creatures of creation. We should not waste human life by denying the natural law of breaking and building. There will come sometime in life which is really difficult to cross. No one is around or deep loneliness, or the cycle of separation or failure, these come and will come in everyone's life. That is the truth. You have to love your life very much.

If you think about the secret truth of life, you can see that pain is also beautiful. Pain can also be enjoyed. Every human being should build relationships or friendships with good and positive thinking people and spend time with them. Keeping yourself mentally fresh is also very important for a happy life. Instead of looking at leisure time as loneliness, one can keep busy by doing one's favorite work. It can be chatting, reading books, watching TV, being close to nature. Those who feel lonely should pay attention to study relationships.



Get in touch with positive people, keep yourself busy in hobbies, and pay attention to religious activities. You will see that life is very enjoyable. Fight those who are bound in a cycle of failure. Hard work never disappoints anyone. The uglier you think of the world as a failure, the more successful you will be, and the more beautiful the world will look. There are some people who commit suicide out of humiliation, disgrace, crime. I will tell them to come back. It is possible to return to a new life with a little effort. The key to all of our lives is the same fight.



It is the responsibility of the society, the state and the family to maintain the mental balance of a person. If someone fails, does wrong or is wrong with someone, he should be given emotional support. He should not be insulted, humiliated or socially degraded under any circumstances.

The way to keep someone mentally fresh is to accompany them. Most current suicides are due to loneliness. If your friend, family or anyone in the society suffers from loneliness, you have to come forward to accompany him. He needs emotional support. It is time to take strong action before suicide turns into a social disorder. Or the lightning signal waiting for the nation! We may feel depressed. Feeling we have 'Run out of gas' emotionally.

We need to increase our conscious efforts to treat mental illness like sunburn. We have to take care of our minds. What we need most is to strengthen our confidence. Injuries, sorrows, pains, sufferings come in life to harden life; Not to embrace death. Remember, death is not the goal of our life, survival is the goal of our life. We want people to live in love with themselves, to end this tragedy of suicide.

Writer is a student, Department of Social Work, Jagannath University













