Saturday, 16 July, 2022
Is smartphone turning out to be an artificial organ of humans

Published : Saturday, 16 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Shahriar Hasan Rakib

Our body is made up of various organs, such as the heart, lungs, stomach, arms, legs, head, etc. We cannot live without these. At present, a device named mobile phone is acting like an artificial organ for human beings, in the absence of which life is almost useless. Life is no life without a smartphone.

When I was a child, I used to see some guide books with the inscription "Two inside one, five inside one, many inside one, etc." To say a lot inside one basically means to get multiple benefits from one device. For example: reading newspapers, watching TV, watching live games, taking pictures, alarm-clock, audio, video, recording, listening to music, paying various bills, making transactions, etc. In short, the mobile web has bound us in such a way that we cannot stay away from it if we want to.

 On the other hand, not to mention the names of some apps behind the increase in time on smartphones. Such as: Facebook, Messenger, Twitter, WhatsApp, Emo, Viber, Instagram etc. In the context of Bangladesh, people spend a lot of time through social media called Facebook.
Undoubtedly, Facebook is playing a tremendous role in connecting people in the society and creating a global village. But people who have less self-control, they easily fall in love with Facebook and lose countless times. Earlier in the day, a common dialogue villain in Bengali films used to quote the protagonist, "You are coming to my dormitory by your own will, now you will go by my will." An app called Facebook is now in the role of that villain.

 In other words, we enter Facebook of our own free will and we leave Facebook of its own free will. Some children say on a regular basis, "If I don't have a mobile phone, I won't eat rice, I won't go to school, I won't study." The whole system seems to have been lost, meaning that more or less everyone from children to the elderly is wasting time by being addicted to mobile phones. Apart from the ecosystems that exist in nature, disasters such as cyclones, hurricanes, earthquakes and other disasters.

Mobile phones are largely responsible for the loss of this ecosystem. And as an output we get - headaches, depression, fatigue, restlessness, insomnia, loss of appetite, etc. If you look at the results of some research, the issues will be more transparent.

 Ismail Hossain, Firoz Al Mamun, Mohammad A. Mamun conducted a study from October 7 to November 2, 2020. A study of 601 Bangladeshi students using mobile phones found that about 86.9 percent had problems using mobile phones. That is, he runs the phone excessively.

Data Reportal published their results in 2021. The world's mobile users grew by 5.22 billion and grew by 1.8 percent between January 2020 and January 2021. Tech Republic 2020 shows that Americans open their phones 160 times a day, once every 9 minutes. Looking at these studies, it is like raising one's eyebrows.

 Which way are we going? Why can't I get out of the magic of mobile? Thousands of such questions come to mind. Undoubtedly, the role of smartphones in the fourth industrial revolution is undeniable and has made our lives so much easier, which is a lot of dreams.

The question is how we can avoid overuse. Some things can be followed - do not keep the phone at hand always. There is a famous proverb - "out of side, out of mind."
So don't keep the phone in front of your eyes unless necessary. Increase self-control. Not checking Facebook notifications frequently. Practice reading books and magazines.  Don't play virtual games, go to the field and play sports if possible. Decide in advance how much time I will spend on mobile. If you have a laptop or desktop, use them for various tasks rather than mobile. Above all, considering the negative sites of the mobile phone to use it properly. In this case, there is no alternative to self-control.
Writer is a student, Department of Psychology, Jagannath University


