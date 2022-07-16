Sri Lanka nosedives in family rule

Not so long ago, Sri Lanka was South Asia's most developed nation, but right now they're in a dire economic crisis. The country is in debt of $51 billion, rolling blackouts are common, the currency is in freefall, and medication, fuel, and some foods are in short supply. Even school exams had to be canceled because of the shortage of printing paper.



Many Sri Lankans have had enough of the horrific situation. The homes of government officials have been torched, and the sitting prime minister even had to flee to a naval base for his safety. The protesters have also stolen the presidential residence. They were swimming in the president's pool, eating his food, and drinking his alcohol.



So how could such a disaster happen! Well, for that, first we need to look at the Rajapaksa family.



The Rajapaksa have been a powerful family in the country for a while. Their wealth came from rice and coconut farming, and their power from their activities and politics. According to Rosine Sally, a professor at the National University of Singapore told The Washington Post, "You cannot win in Sri Lankan politics if you're not from an established family."



For 10 years, the country was run by Mahinda Rajapaksa, who became president in 2005. As the family's power grew, other family members quickly joined the government and took the top positions in different administrations. Sri Lanka became a family affair.



Mahinda named his brother Gotabaya as defence secretary, while Basil and their oldest brother Jamal were placed in charge of irrigation and economic development.



From 1983 to 2009, there was a horrific civil war in the country. A rebel group called "The Temple Tigers" would fight against the government, citing discrimination. After a 26-year military campaign, the Sri Lankan armed forces militarily defeated the Tamil Tigers in May of 2009, and this brought the civil war to an end. At this time, the president and the defence ministry were brothers.



After the defeat of the rebels, the pair were held as heroes. Mahinda enjoyed the adulation of voters who approved of his bloody yet decisive victory in a 26-year civil war against the Tamil rebels. But it wasn't a squeaky-clean image for the brothers. Allegations of corruption, including questionable deals with Chinese state counterparts, swirled around Mahinda.



His brother Gotabaya was also implicated though to a lesser extent he was facing scrutiny over the purchase of MiG fighters from Ukraine. But these scandals didn't stop the family from spending big.





By 2019, Sri Lanka ascended to the ranks of the World Bank's upper middle-income countries. Though all of that growth came at a cost, Sri Lanka's external debt tripled from 2006 to 2012, pushing the total public debt to 119 percent of GDP.



In 2015, these policies were suspended, but the debt continued to accumulate. With each passing year, the family government made even more mistakes. Each mistake ledto ever greater risk.



When the military brother, Gotabaya, got into power in 2019, he promised tax cuts to get elected. When this came around, the government lost 25 percent of its revenue. To make things worse, in 2020, Covid smashed tourism. Tourist income was a significant source of funding for Sri Lankato pay back foreign debt.



In April of 2021, the government made another fatal mistake. To prevent the drain of foreign exchange reserves, all fertilizer imports were completely banned. This was a very radical move because no country could possibly run its food supply on 100 organic fertilizers.



On a whim, farmers overnight had to stop producing, and the food supply collapsed. The country had to start importing rice and other food goods, and the price of food exploded. Rubber and tea, two major exports, also ground to a halt.



Before the Ukraine war, Russians frequently made up the biggest share of Sri Lankans' tourists, with Ukrainians not far behind. As the flights to Moscow were suspended and the Ukrainians are at war, Sri Lanka's tourism industry suffered even more.



Then things went from bad to worse as the country was spending more than it exported. As a consequence, its foreign reserves began to run dry.



To make things even worse, oil prices were exploding internationally, so importing that cost even more than normal. Being a small island dependent on deliveries by the sea made this a nightmare for Sri Lanka. The inability to import led to food shortages as foreign exchange reserves remained under strain.



On June 29th, 2022, the country suspended fuel sales. It only has enough fuel for just one more day, and it will be given out in absolute emergencies. It was the first country to ban sales of petrol since the fuel crisis in the 1970s.



Before long, the situation was horrific. Citizens began starving and there was a shortage of everything. Long fuel lines are a common sight, arguments occur, and fights break out. The government is now so short on funds that it's going to start printing money to pay employees' salaries, and most of us know how that turns out. It's the end of the line for the Sri Lankan economy.



Sri Lanka no longer has the money to import goods and they can no longer function to produce enough revenue. In April, the government defaulted on its external debt worth 51 billion, 7 billion more is due at the end of the year.



Starting in early April of 2022, protests began to erupt all over Sri Lanka. At first, the government tried to squash the protesters triggering deadly crashes across the country but they couldn't hold back the tide of anger. The Rajapaksa brothers once held by many as heroes for winning the civil war are now reviled as leaders. It's a dramatic fall from grace for a family that dominated Sri Lankan politics for over a decade.



The former president Mahinda Rajapaksa had to be evacuated from his official residence after protesters attempted to storm the house. Other family houses at the Rajapaksa's have also been targeted elsewhere in Sri Lanka.



Currently, Sri Lanka is in a very risky situation with great uncertainty. On June 10th hundreds of thousands of protesters broke into president Gotabaya's official residence. At 10 am local time he fled, Gotabaya's motorcade was seen speeding down the highway out of the city. His secretary and other officials didn't know his whereabouts, but he was later stopped at the airport trying to flee the country to Dubai.



The protests and storming of the government residents also show what happens when government loses control of an economy. All other world governments should be watching this closely.



Overall, it's a tragic situation a potent combination of government mismanagement and external economic and geopolitical factors. Moreover, without a stable government, it's going to be very difficult to negotiate loans or restructure the country's debts.

