

Leather industry can be a driving force of national economy

The presence and position of tea and leather in domestic consumption and export is gradually increasing. As this country is dominated by Muslims, many animals such as cows, goats, etc. are sacrificed during the holy Eid-ul-Adha.

Besides, the meat of these animals is bought and sold throughout the year. As a result, the production and supply of leather in Bangladesh has been steadily increasing since ancient times. The journey of the leather sector as a business in this country began in the forties of the last century.



However, the good news is that, for the first time, the country's export revenue of leather and leather products has exceeded one billion, or one billion dollars. In the first 11 months (July-May) of the just-concluded 2021-22 fiscal year, the sector exported 111.55 billion. However, at the beginning of the year, it was unimaginable to the Ministry of Commerce that the export revenue from the leather sector would be so high in the current financial year. In the last eleven months alone, the export revenue has exceeded the target by eight and a half crore dollars. According to the data, the highest export earnings in the sector from July to May came from footwear or footwear. a total of $63 million in export revenue which is 31.59 percent higher than the same period in the previous fiscal year.



According to the data of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), in the first eleven months of the last financial year 2020-21, exports of leather and leather products amounted to 846 million dollars. According to that calculation, compared to the same period of last year, there has been an increase of 31.85 percent in the export income of the leather sector this year. And those involved say that various incentives have been given to overcome the effects of Corona in various countries in Europe and America.

In this context, the sale of leather products is good in those countries. Besides, since the opening of tourist spots, there has been a new demand for shoes, bags, etc. for travel purposes. In such a situation, there is a danger that the demand for such products will decrease in the future due to the increase in price inflation in the country due to the effect of the Russia-Ukraine war.



The year 2016-17 was officially declared as 'Leather Year' in Bangladesh. In the financial year 2018-19, the export income of this sector was 1019.78 million dollars. In that financial year, the market of Bangladesh has fallen by about 16 percent. However, due to lack of environmental compliance in the country's leather processing and product production, the demand for Bangladeshi leather products in the international market has never been as expected and since 2017, the ongoing progress of the leather sector has been declining.



Leather is the main raw material of the tannery industry sector. The leather industry is identified as a potential and significant sector in our country. It is a sad fact that this industry has been reeling in failure for a long time. The government has spent 16 years building a leather industrial city on 200 acres of land for the development and stabilization of this sector.

The following steps can be taken to overcome the current state of the leather industry:

First, the government may announce a special incentive package to revive the leather industry. At the same time, tax exemptions and cash incentives can be given to the leather industry, similar to the ready-made garment industry.

Second, it is developing as a modern and sustainable technology-based sector. Sustainable technology means being aware of the use of water and chemicals. to maintain an environmentally friendly system. To form the "Price Center" of the Export Guild with the owners of the tannery industry. Their main task will be to determine the minimum price of leather.

Third, to make LWG (Certificate of International Non-Profit Organization called Leather Working Group) compliance mandatory for all export-oriented tanneries.

Fourth, to establish a minimum wage, security, and humanitarian arrangements for tannery workers and employees. bring transparency to bank loans.

Fifthly, leather entrepreneurs should also work with honesty and professionalism. They will use the borrowed money in the leather sector instead of spending or investing elsewhere and will try to repay the bank loan on time. A potential sector should not only be kept alive but awakened by the collective efforts of all.



After all, about 45% of the annual demand for raw hides in Bangladesh comes from sacrificial animals. Entrepreneurs need to step forward not only in leather production but also in the production of diversified leather products. In order to continue the economic progress of the country, it is advisable to take comprehensive steps for the development of the potential leather sector.

Writer is a student, Department of Political Science, University of Chittagong















