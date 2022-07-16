

Changes in the rural power structure in Bangladesh



Again, new elements like information and communication technology have been added to the modern power structure, which is also affecting the social structure in particular.



Power is a type of force that influences the decisions, desires, opinions, and even behaviours of others. Power is the ability to impose one's decisions, wishes or beliefs on others. And the power structure is the process or system of exercising power. The process or structure through which power can be applied is called power structure.



The class structure and system of power exercised in rural society is called the rural power structure. Eminent economist Dr Atiur Rahman, in his book titled 'Bangladesher Unnayoner Sangram' (Struggle for Development in Bangladesh) mentioned "The structure through which social forces develop in rural society can be called rural power structure in the context of the position of classes, their interrelationships, their role in social and economic activities, etc.".



The rural power structure is manifested in the combination of the elements of power that determine the issues mentioned.



The use, application and development of rural power are mainly through the rural class structure. In this case, the elite class exercises power, and power is exercised over ordinary people. That is, one class plays the role of regulator or ruler in the power structure, and the other is controlled or governed.



The rural power structure is built around the exercise and application of power in rural society.



Usually, the forces or instruments that make individuals possess power in a rural socio-economic system are called elements of rural power. In a rural agrarian economy, the land is the mainstay of the power structure.



However, in the 21st century, land, cash, education, profession, and involvement in ruling politics are considered influential elements of the rural power structure.



However, it is undeniable that economic power is the main controller of the power structure. The elements of rural power structure have also changed through social change.



In the sixties, individual ownership, religion, public representation, clan status, kinship and caste, the standard of living, social status and power were significant in the rural power structure.



Besides, values, culture, society, etc., played an important role. Ojha, fakir, and pir-mashayekhs also had dominion over the society.



In the seventies, clan status and kinship in rural power structures, ownership of modern materials such as irrigation equipment, fertilizers, seeds, pesticides, etc., played a significant role in agricultural development.



In addition, land ownership, communication with the city, involvement in land survey, char possession, etc., are considered elements of the rural power structure.

In the eighties, clan status, the influence of clans, land ownership, involvement with local government, relations with cooperative societies, police and administration, dealership, employment and involvement with political parties were particularly significant elements of the rural power structure.



In addition, highly educated people and their families, people in business, law enforcement personnel, bank officials and employees, brokers, etc., have a remarkable influence on the rural power structure.



Involvement with the ruling political party and participation in elections are also essential elements of the rural power structure.



However, the influence and control of moneylenders, usurers, touts and matabbars prevalent from the earlier are still significant. NGO workers and fatwa-providing people also influence the structure of rural power, and olderpeople are still considered worthy of respect.



Since the 1980s, non-agricultural income, cash, education, and involvement with various organizations have increasingly influenced the rural power structure.



The tendency of educated people in rural areas to engage in non-agricultural occupations is increasing. School-college, teaching in madrasas, jobs in banks, and jobs in various government departments and business opportunities are also much more open than before.



Educated professionals are an influential group in the modern rural power structure. The social status, influence and power of religious leaders etc., are well known. The families of the heroic martyrs of the great liberation war and the heroic freedom fighters also have particular respect and influence in the rural society.



In recent times, those who own or know the use of information and communication technology in rural areas have also taken place in the rural power structure. Even if someone can give enough information, people value him.



Knowledge and fluent use of the Internet and technology are considered influential. Young people also influence the rural power structure in many ways.



Dr Atiur Rahman has mentioned 19 elements in his book based on independent and dependent variables of the rural power structure. These are 1. Land ownership; 2. Economic power; 3. Leadership in society; 4. Clan status and leadership; 5. Leading large knowledge groups; 6. Personal qualities; 7. Relations with the state; 8. Affiliation with political parties; 9. Union Parishad representation; 10. Communication with the city; 11. Cooperative Societies / (NGO.); 12. The leadership of rural employment; 13. Theleadership of particular sections of the people; 14. Control over modern technology; 15. Lending money; 16. Employment; 17. Education; 18. Power to create terrorism, and 19. Mass mobilization.



These 19 elements are the primary basis of the power of rural society. However, these elements are constantly changing and enriching and simultaneously changing rural power structures.



Among these, land ownership has almost always been considered a fundamental element; however, recently, land, cash, building houses, robust jobs etc., are considered more important.



In conclusion it can be said that much more spatial elements have influenced the rural power structure of Bangladesh since time immemorial. Even after the independence of Bangladesh, in the first four decades, issues like land ownership, heredity, education, religion, profession, kinship etc., have been playing a controlling role in the rural power structure. At present political power and resources are playing a dominant role in the rural social structure.

Writer is a researcher and development worker













