Six shops burnt in Gopalganj fire, trader dies of heart failure

GOPALGANJ, July 15: Six houses were gutted by fire at Gerakhola Bazar in Muksudpur Upazila of the district early Thursday.

A trader died of heart failure in this incident while he was moving goods from his shop to a safer place.

Locals said a fire broke out in a shop at around 3am, and it soon engulfed the adjacent shops.

On information, fire fighting personnel rushed to the scene and doused the flame after an hour of frantic effort.

Muksudpur Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Master Sajibur Rahman said the fire might have been originated from an electric short circuit in a shop.

The affected traders claimed that the estimated loss caused by the fire is around Tk 30 lakh.