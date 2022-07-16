Video
BARI drumstick grows all year round at Dumuria

Published : Saturday, 16 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 139
Our Correspondent

Cultivation of BARI Drumstick-1. photo: observer

DUMURIA, KHULNA, July 15: The Baromasi (all year round) species of drumstick farmed by one entrepreneur Nabodwip Mallik is now being sold in Dumuria Upazila of the district.
Mallik is a award-winning grower of Boratia Village in the upazila. He cultivated the species on 33 decimals of land.
"I'm now marketing around two maunds of drumstick weekly, and it is increasing" he  added. At present per maund is selling at Tk 5,000/6,000. I'm expecting a good profit, he maintained.
The Baromasi species was developed by Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) and named BARI Drumstick-1. It has already got approval from the National Seed Board, and is being reached at the field level.
There is a demand of drumstick across the country. There are also wide opportunities for farming it commercially.
BARI Drumstick-1 starts giving fruit from January, and the flowering continues till October. Fruits are available for the whole year, except for December-February period. In a year fruits can be harvested for three to six times. A five-year old tree gives 1,450 fruits, on an average. The yearly seeds stand at 45 kg.
Drumstick grows in a summer-prone area, and it also grows in warm areas. Sandy loam soil is mostly suitable for it. It also grows in hilly areas. It is not water stagnation-tolerant. It can be cultivated by budding and grafting systems.
After digging holes of 80 by 80 centimetre, five kg organic fertiliser, 200 gram urea, 250 gram TSP, 150 gram MoP and 25 gram boric acid are applied in each hole.
Falgun-Jaishtha (March-May) is suitable time for planting sapling. Three times fertiliser application is required yearly. The quantity of fertiliser application goes up with the tree's growth.
Organic and inorganic fertilisers, blending with soil, are applied within one meter of a plant root.
Firstly fertiliser is applied in May-June, secondly in September-October and thirdly in February. Tree roots are kept free of weeds. It is better not to keep fruits on the tree up to two years. In December-February period, it grows slowly.
Dumuria Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Insad Ibne Amin alias Tuhin said, drumstick is a very popular and nutritious vegetable; drumstick is cultivated in almost all areas across the country; its leaf, fruit and immature fruit are used as vegetables; it contains Vitamin A, Vitamin C and mineral resources like calcium, phosphorous and iron.


