12 flood-hit families to get new houses in Habiganj

HABIGANJ, July 15: Two US-based organizations Michigan Badminton Family and Amin Realty & Associates have given cash assistance to 12 flood-hit families in the district for building new houses.

Apart from this, the organizations also distributed assistance among 96 people to cope with the losses caused with the devastating flood.

The assistance was handed over to the recipients at a programme held at Ajmiriganj Launch Ghat on Thursday afternoon. It was arranged in collaboration with US expatriates Soumik Amin and Masum Ahmed.

Law Ministry Senior Assistant Secretary Samsuddin Masum, US Expatriate Masum, journalist Sakhawat Kawsar, Officer-in-Charge of Ajmeriganj Police Station Masuk Ali and Sadar Union Parishad Chairman Mobarul Islam, among others, were also present at the programme.












