Three to die, nine get life term in murder cases

Separate courts sentenced three men to death and nine others to life-term imprisonment in five different murder cases in four districts- Narail, Laxmipur, Gopalganj and Kushtia, recently.

NARAIL: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced seven people to life-term of imprisonment for killing a young man in Kalia Upazila in 2004.

Narail Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Keramat Ali handed down the verdict in the afternoon.

The condemned convicts are Bulu Sheikh, Daud Sheikh, Nasim Sheikh, Sekon Sheikh, Kutti Sheikh, Shamim Sheikh and Dul Sheikh.

The court also fined them Tk 20,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer one more year in jail.

Noor Mohammad, additional public prosecutor (APP) of the court, confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, Raju Sheikh, 25, a resident of Charkandia Village, was hacked to death by the accused on the way to the house on April 30 in 2004 due to previous enmity while returning from Kolabaria Haat.

Rafiq Sheikh, brother of the deceased, filed a case with Naragati Police Station (PS) on May 2 accusing eight people.

Police, later, submitted the charge-sheet to the court after investigation.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict after examining the case records and witnesses.

The court also acquitted Moslem Sheikh, another accused in the case, as he died during the trial, the prosecution added.

LAXMIPUR: A court in the district on July 5 sentenced two people to death for killing a trader in Sadar Upazila in 2019.

Laxmipur District and Sessions Judge Md Rahibul Islam handed down the verdict in the afternoon.

The condemned convicts are Mehedi Hasan Rubel and Foyez Ahmed, residents of Pashchim Bot Toli Village in Sadar Upazila.

The court also fined them Tk 10,000 each.

Besides, the court acquitted Md Sagor, another accused in the case, as the allegation brought against him was not proven.

PP of the court Jasim Uddin confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, Mehedi and Foyez indiscriminately struck and killed Alamgir Hossain, a trader and son of late Bashir Ulla of Saicha Village under Bamni Union in Raipur Upazila, after abducting him from Raipur Bus Stand area on August 20, 2019.

After that, they left the body at a secluded place near a pond in Hamchadi area.

Humayun Kabir, brother of the deceased, filed a case with Raipur PS accusing three people in this regard.

Police, later, submitted a charge-sheet to the court after investigation.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Tuesday afternoon after examining the case records and witnesses.

GOPALGANJ: A man was sentenced to death and another to life-term imprisonment in separate murder cases in Tungipara and Sadar upazilas recently.

A court in the district on Tuesday has sentenced a man to life-term in jail for killing a farmer over land dispute in Tungipara Upazila in 2011.

Gopalganj Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Abbas Uddin pronounced the verdict in the afternoon.

The condemned convict is Abdul Hannan Sheikh. The court also fined him Tk 10,000.

However, the court also acquitted another accused Mohurun Nesa as she was not found guilty.

According to the prosecution, the convict had a dispute with farmer Sheikh Nurul Islam Khan over lands in Baladanga Village of Tungipara Upazila.

On December 19, 2011, Abdul Hannan and his supporters stabbed Nurul Islam at night when he was returning to his house, which left him critically injured.

He was, later, rescued, and admitted to Khulna Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on December 20.

Afroza Nahar Ranu, the wife of the deceased, filed a case on February 16 in 2012 accusing six people.

After investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet against the two accused.

Following this, the judge handed down the verdict after examining the case records and witnesses.

Mohurun Nesa, another accused in the case, was acquitted as the allegation brought against her was not proven.

On the other hand, a court in the district on Sunday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife in Sadar Upazila in 2014.

Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Md Haider Ali Khandaker handed down the verdict at noon.

The condemned convict is Shahidul Molla, son of Ranga Molla, a resident of Mochra Village in Sadar Upazila.

The court also fined him Tk 50,000.

According to the prosecution, Shahidul Molla often tortured his wife Lavli Begum, daughter of Md Samir Gazi of the area, for dowry money since the marriage.

On November 20 in 2014, Shahidul strangled Lavli.

Her body was recovered from a field on November 21, 2014.

The deceased's father lodged a murder case with Gopalganj Sadar PS accusing seven people including Shahidul Molla the same day.

After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court.

Following this, the tribunal judge pronounced the verdict on Sunday noon after examining the case records and witnesses.

The convict, however, is absconding.

KUSHTIA: A court in the district on July 4 sentenced a man to life-term imprisonment for killing his sister-in-law in Daulatpur Upazila in 2013.

Kushtia Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Tajul Islam handed down the verdict in the afternoon.

The condemned convict is Shukur Malitha, a resident of Pashchim Char Ramkrishnapur area in the upazila.

The court also fined him Tk 20,000, and in default, he has to suffer one more year in jail.

PP of the court Anup Kumar Nandi confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, Shukur struck his sister-in-law Rawshana, wife of Abdul Jalil, with a spade on March 20 in 2013 over family feud when she was working at the house yard. The housewife died on the spot.

Ali Azgar, brother of the deceased, filed a case with Daulatpur PS accusing Shukur in this regard.

On October 2 in 2013, Investigative Officer of the case Sub-Inspector Faisal Hossain submitted a charge-sheet against him to the court after investigation.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Monday afternoon after examining the case records and the witnesses.











