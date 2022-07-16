Five ‘commit suicide’ in five districts

Five people including madrasa girl have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in five districts- Noakhali, Brahmanbaria, Panchagarh, Naogaon and Bogura, in four days.

SENBAG, NOAKHALI: A man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself with a tree in Senbag Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Harunur Rashid, 35, son of Sadu Mia, a resident of Yearpur Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Senbag Police Station (PS) Iqbal Hossain said Harunur committed suicide by hanging himself with a mango tree in front of his house for not being able to bear the burden of debt.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Necessary steps will be taken in this connection, the OC added.

BRAHMANBARIA: A madrasa girl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Sarail Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Deceased Sumaiya Akhter Meem, 15, was the daughter of Md Rafiq Mia, a resident of Barjibipara Senpara Village under Kalikccha Union in the upazila. She was a student of Madinatul Islam Women's Madrasa in the area.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Sumaiya Akhter Meem hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house in the morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after an autopsy at Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital.

Sarail PS OC Aslam Hossain confirmed the incident.

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: A man, who drank poison in Tentulia Upazila of the district, died at Panchagarh Adhunik Sadar Hospital on Wednesday night.

Deceased Hasmat, 35, son of late Shafiqul Islam, was a resident of Aziznagar Village adjacent to the Gobra River under Tentulia Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Hasmat was a gambler. He demanded money to his mother for gambling on Tuesday afternoon.

As his mother refused to give him the money, Hasmat drank poison out of huff with her.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Panchagarh Adhunik Sadar Hospital, where he succumbed at around 10:30pm on Wednesday while undergoing treatment there.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Tentulia Model PS OC (Investigation) Jaherul Islam confirmed the incident.

MANDA, NAOGAON: A man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Manda Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Khorshed Alam, 30, son of Abdul Hamid, a resident of Ganeshpur Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Khorshed Alam had an altercation with his father over family issues.

Following this, he hanged himself from a tree adjacent to Satihat Bazar in the morning.

Locals spotted his hanging body at around 10am and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Manda PS OC Shahinur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken if any complaint is received in this connection.

BOGURA: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

Deceased Biplob Hossain, 19, son of Harez Ali, was a resident of Mirzapur Village under Bhatra Union in the upazila. He was a farmer by profession.

Local sources said Biplob and his friend Firoz were consuming hemp on Mirzapur Government Primary School Field in the evening of the Eid day. At that time, the two were locked into a fight over the consumption of drugs.

As the news spread across the area, the family members teased Biplob.

Following this, he hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Kumira Panditpukur Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Mostafizur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.











