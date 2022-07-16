Video
Jamuna devours 6 char schools in one month

Published : Saturday, 16 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142
Sarker Mohammad Shahiduzzaman

The photo shows Kauwabadha Government Primary School that was eroded by Meghna River few days back. photo: observer

The photo shows Kauwabadha Government Primary School that was eroded by Meghna River few days back. photo: observer

GAIBANDHA, July 15: The Brahmaputra River that flows through four upazilas of the district ate six primary schools located at chars of the district in the last one month, making the academic activities of the students uncertain.
Locals sources said, with the receding of the water level of the river, the erosion took serious turn at different chars of Sundarganj, Sadar, Fulchhari and Saghata upazilas of the district. As a result, six primary schools of Fulchhari Upazila in the district were also washed away. Due to devouring the schools, as many as 723 students of the schools are in uncertain about their future as their academic activities had been suspended. The schools that were washed away by the river included Pipulia Government Primary School, North Khatiamari Government Primary School, Kauwabadha Government Primary School, Tindhopa Government Primary School, Anandbari Government Primary School and West Harichandi Government Primary School of Fulchhari Upazila.
Apart from it, five more primary schools are also threatened, and they might be devoured by the river anytime. The threatened schools are Deluabari, Char Pipulia, West Khatiamari, South Khatiamari, and Hardanga Government Primary Schools.
Md. Aminul Islam, a local, said to ensure academic activities for the students of the disappeared schools became a big challenge to the authorities of the schools.
Upazila Education Officer SM Kamruzzaman said, they are in contact with the parents, teachers and members of the managing committee of the disappeared schools, and they will be able to maintain the continuity of their studies by building tin-shed houses in a short period of time.
District Primary Education Officer Mohammad Hossain Ali said an effort was going on to make makeshift houses in the chars to continue the academic activities of the char students.


