Six people found dead in six districts

Six people including a young woman have been found dead in separate incidents in six districts- Mymensingh, Laxmipur, Kishoreganj, Moulvibazar, Barishal and Naogaon, in three days.

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: Police recovered the hanging body of a local leader of Juba Dal from his house in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Mostafa Masud Ahmed Limon, 48, son of late Obaidul Hasan, a resident of Nimotoli area in the upazila. He was the joint convener of Gouripur Municipality Unit of Juba Dal.

Locals said mother of the deceased started creaming after she saw that her son's body was hanging inside the room in the morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gouripur Police Station (PS) Khan Md Abdul Halim Siddique said a note was found beside the body.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the OC added.

LAXMIPUR: A young woman was found dead beside the Raipur-Dhaka Highway in Sadar Upazila of the district at dawn on Thursday.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the blood-stained body of the woman beside the Raipur-Dhaka Highway in Rakhalia area at dawn and took her to Raipur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the female dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Residential Medical Officer of Laxmipur Sadar Hospital Dr Anwar Hossain confirmed the incident.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.

An unnatural death case was filed with Laxmipur Sadar Model PS in this connection.

KISHOREGANJ: The body of a young man was recovered from the Mithamoin Haor in the district on Thursday after 16 hours of his missing.

Divers of Kishoreganj Fire Service Station recovered the body from the side of Hasanpur Bridge of Karimganj-Mithamain Haor.

The deceased was identified as Tanjib Sarwar Himel, 26, son of Kamal Mia, a resident of Gaital Srinagar area in the district.

Local sources said Himel went to visit the haor along with his family members on Wednesday on the occasion of Eid. In the evening, Himel and his brother were bathing in the haor under the Hasanpur Bridge. At that time, Himel went missing in the haor.

Later on, a team of divers from Kishoreganj Fire Service Station rushed in and recovered the body of Himel after 16 hours of long search.

Karimganj PS OC Shamsul Alam Siddiqui confirmed the incident.

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: The body of a man, who went missing in a boat capsize in Kulaura Upazila of the district, was recovered on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Babul Mia, 55, a resident of Bhukshimail area in the upazila.

Bhukshimail Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Azizur Rahman Monir said Babul along with one Azizur went to the Borchhara at Baramchal by boat to catch fish on Wednesday afternoon. In the evening, the boat was capsized due to a storm. Babul had been missing since then.

Later on, a team of divers recovered his body at around 12:30pm on Thursday after a long search, the UP chairman added.

Warehouse Inspector of Kulaura Fire Service Station Solaiman Ahmed confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: The body of a teenage boy, who went missing in the Koraitala River in the district on Tuesday, was recovered on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Sujon Mallick, 18, son of Isahaq Mallick of Bisharad Village under Tungibaria Union in Sadar Upazila of the district. He lived in Dhaka for work purpose.

Local sources said Sujon went missing in the river adjacent to Saheberhat College Gate in Sadar Upazila on Tuesday noon while he along with his friends was swimming in it.

Later on, the divers from Cost Guard and Fire Service Station recovered his body from the river at around 12:30pm on Wednesday.

Bandar PS OC Asaduzzaman confirmed the incident.

PATNITALA, NAOGAON: Police recovered the body of a young man from beside a road in Patnitala Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mehedi Hasan, 20, son of Alim Uddin, a resident of Ghoshnagar Dighir Para Village in the upazila.

Patnitala PS OC Shamsul Alam Shah said locals spotted the body of Mehedi Hasan lying beside the Ghoshnagar Mataji Road in Ghoshnagar area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks.

The reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report, the OC added.













