Jatri Kalyan Parishad formed a human chain in front of Sreenagar Press Club in Munshiganj on Friday morning, protesting misbehaviour of the bus owners with the passengers on Dhaka-Mawa Expressway. Later on, a memorandum was handed over to Munshiganj DC through Sreenagar UNO. photo: observer