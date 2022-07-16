Two men die of C-19 at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital

RAJSHAHI, July 15: One person died of the coronavirus as another with its symptoms at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in two days.

One person died of the virus at the RMCH on Thursday.

After two months, someone died at the hospital with Covid-19 positive.

The RMCH director said, one person died with Covid-19 positive in Ward No. 30 of the RMCH. The deceased is a male and aged over eighty.

Earlier, one person died with the coronavirus symptoms at the RMCH in the city on Wednesday. After two months, someone died in Rajshahi with the virus symptoms.

The deceased is a man and aged over seventy. He died at Ward No. 30 in the RMCH.

Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani said the deceased was first admitted to the hospital after he fell sick. He was, later, shifted to Ward No. 30 due to corona symptoms. But he died there before the test.

