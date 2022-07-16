Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 16 July, 2022, 7:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two men die of C-19 at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital

Published : Saturday, 16 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, July 15: One person died of the coronavirus as another with its symptoms at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in two days.
One person died of the virus at the RMCH on Thursday.
After two months, someone died at the hospital with Covid-19 positive.
Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani, director of the RMCH, confirmed the information on Thursday.
The RMCH director said, one person died with Covid-19 positive in Ward No. 30 of the RMCH. The deceased is a male and aged over eighty.
A total of 24 beds are allotted for Covid patients in Ward No. 30 at RMCH with central oxygen, RMCH director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani added.
Earlier, one person died with the coronavirus symptoms at the RMCH in the city on Wednesday. After two months, someone died in Rajshahi with the virus symptoms.
Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani, director of the RMCH, confirmed the information on Wednesday.
The deceased is a man and aged over seventy. He died at Ward No. 30 in the RMCH.
Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani said the deceased was first admitted to the hospital after he fell sick. He was, later, shifted to Ward No. 30 due to corona symptoms. But he died there before the test.
At present, a total of 24 beds are allotted for Covid patients in Ward No. 30 in the hospital with central oxygen, the RMCH director added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Six shops burnt in Gopalganj fire, trader dies of heart failure
BARI drumstick grows all year round at Dumuria
12 flood-hit families to get new houses in Habiganj
Three to die, nine get life term in murder cases
Five ‘commit suicide’ in five districts
Jamuna devours 6 char schools in one month
Six people found dead in six districts
Jatri Kalyan Parishad formed a human chain in front of Sreenagar Press Club


Latest News
Be prepared for fresh Covid-19 waves, WHO chief scientist warns
Mild heatwave sweeps 19 districts
US to resume International Space Station flights with Russia
Falling crane kills BRT project worker in Gazipur
Headmaster, UNO thrashed by AL men who grabbed fish enclosures
Sheikh Hasina's imprisonment day Saturday
Bangladesh can become bankrupt: GM Quader
GM Quader, Rizvi makings comments like uneducated persons: Hasan
Ranil Wickremesinghe becomes interim Sri Lankan president
Edible oil prices fall by Tk 35 a litre at Khatunganj
Most Read News
Russian missiles kill at least 23 in Ukraine, over 100 injured
Martyrdom of Professor Shamsuzzoha
Crucial verdict on Myanmar genocide case coming soon
Indian pop singer Daler Mehndi jailed
Sri Lankan president resigns, Parliament to convene
Sri Lanka army soldiers stands guard near the parliament building
Yellen says Russia has no place at G20
Can motorbike ban restore discipline on high ways?
Two unidentified bodies recovered from Dhaka streets
Are parents to accuse for children’s behaviour?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft