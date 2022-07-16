Two electrocuted in Chattogram, Kishoreganj

Two people including a teenage boy have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Chattogram and Kishoreganj, in three days.

CHATTOGRAM: A man was electrocuted in Karnafuli Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Khorshed, 35, son of Md Ishak, a resident of Bishwa Fakirbari area under Charlakshya Union in the upazila.

According to local sources, Khorshed came in contact with an electric wire in the evening while he was working in his house, which left him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Khorshed dead.

KISHOREGANJ: A teenage boy was electrocuted in Mithamoin Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Babul Mia, 16, son of Islam Uddin, a resident of Sharifpur Village under Godighi Union in the upazila.

According to local sources, Babul came in contact with an electric wire in the evening while he was working with an electric device in Pashchim Sharifpur Village, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Mithamoin Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Babul Mia dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Mithamoin Police Station Kalindra Nath Goldar confirmed the incident.











