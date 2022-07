HABIGANJ, July 15: Advocate Ahsanul Bar Chowdhury, a senior lawyer and former president of Habiganj District Bar Association, died at his residence in Habiganj Court Station area at 11:30pm on Tuesday night. He was 75.

His first namaz-e-janaza was held on the District Judge Court premises at 11am on Wednesday. After his second namaz-e-janaza on Sultan Mahmudpur Jame Mosque premises at 2pm, he was buried at Sultan Mahmudpur Graveyard.