Nine minors drown in six dists

Nine minor children drowned in separate incidents in six districts- Sylhet, Narayanganj, Patuakhali, Laxmipur, Kurigram and Chattogram, in five days.

SYLHET: Two minor children reportedly drowned in a pond in Osmaninagar Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Somayel Ahmed, 6, son of Satir Miah, a resident of Kamargaon Village in the upazila, and his cousin Zakia Begum, 5.

Local sources said Somayel and Zakia fell in a pond adjacent to the house in the afternoon while they were playing near its bank.

They were rescued and taken to a nearby hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.

An unnatural death case was filed with Osmaninagar Police Station (PS) in this regard.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of the PS Shah Alam confirmed the incident.

NARAYANGANJ: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Araihazar Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Tawsan, son of Ali Akbar, and Sifat, son of Ali Mia, residents of Tekpara Village under Satgram Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Tawsan and Sifat drowned in a pond nearby the house at around 5 pm while they were playing beside it.

Later on, they were found floating on water.

Locals rescued them from the pond and rushed to a nearby hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Araihazar PS Azizul Haque Hawlader confirmed the incident.

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Dashmina Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

A minor boy drowned in a canal in Betagi Sankipur Union of the upazila at noon.

The deceased was identified as Md Shanto, 8, son of Jamal Majhi, a resident of Kolagachhia Village under Gulishakhali Union in Amtali Upazila of Barguna District.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Shanto came to visit his paternal aunt's house in Boro Gopaldi Village under Betagi Sankipur Union in the upazila on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

However, he went missing in a canal next to the house of his aunt at around 12pm while bathing in it.

Sensing the matter, locals rescued him in an unconscious state and rushed to Dashmina Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty physician Dr Mithun Chandra Hawlader declared the minor boy dead.

Earlier, a minor child drowned in a pond in Banshgaria Union of Dashmina Upazila in the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Tasrif, 3, son of Tauhid Khan, a resident of Gochhani Village under Banshbaria Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Tasrif fell in a pond nearby the house at around 9am while he was playing beside it.

Later on, the family members saw his unconscious body floating on water and rescued him from the pond.

They, later, rushed him to Dashmina Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor dead.

Dashmina PS SIs A Rahim Khan and Firoz confirmed the incidents.

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Raipur Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Taiyeba Akhter, 5, daughter of Acting Head Teacher of Charbangshi SM Azizia High School Md Delwar Hossain. She was a resident of Charbangshi Village under Uttar Charbangshi Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Taiyeba fell in a pond nearby the house in the afternoon while she was playing beside it.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her from the pond and rushed to Raipur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor girl dead.

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: A minor child drowned in a canal in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abu Raihan, 1, son of Rezaul Islam, a resident of Bamanchhara Naya Village under Tabakpur Union in the upazila.

It was learnt that Abu Raihan fell down in a canal next to his grandfather's house in Saduadamarhat Village under Bajra Union in the upazila in the morning.

Later on, his family members rescued him and took to Ulipur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Ulipur Upazila Health Complex Medical Officer Dr Maidul Islam confirmed the incident.

CHATTOGRAM: A minor child drowned in a pond in Anwara Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Habiba Akhter, 1, daughter of Nezam Uddin, a resident of Juidanda area in the upazila.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Nurunnabi said Habiba fell down in a pond next to her house in the afternoon while she was playing near its bank.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued Habiba Akhter and rushed to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor girl dead, the UP member added.











