Khasia people at Sreemangal suffer for drastic fall in betel leaf price



A Khasia girl sorting out her betel leaves in Sreemangal Upazila. photo: observer

Both demand and price are experiencing dismal bazaar trends in the upazila. Orchard owners are getting it difficult to pay labourers and maintain their families.

Khasia community people in Sreemangal Upazila are used to cultivating betel leaf as their main livelihood. It is their only living means. Their families live on sale of several Kuri (20 kanta or 2880 pieces) of betel leaves daily. But they are experiencing price fall in bazaars for the last few months.

Growers in different Punjis in Sreemangal said the falling price trend is affecting them.

The betel leaf farming season begins in the rainy season. Adequate betel leaf farming is made in the season.

During the last few months, per Kuri is selling at Tk 200-300 against previous Tk 800 to 900.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, growers said, the sale of betel leaf has decreased. Of them Rom Khasia of Hosnabad Khasia Punji said, earlier 3-4 Kuri of betel leaf would be sold daily; now the price is so poor; also the demand has fallen.

He further said, each betel leaf collecting labourer gets Tk 150 to 300 per day. But due to lack of fair price, growers are hiccupping to pay the labourers' wage, he added.

In the winter season the budding in orchards remains suspended due to lack of rainfall. At that time betel leaves of Khasia Punji are not available in bazaars for one month.

From June to September per Kuri betel leaf sells at Tk 250 to 500. During the time, betel leaf production remains high. The rate goes to Tk 600-900 during October-December. From January to Mid-February per Kuri sells at Tk 1,000 to 2,500.

There are at least 25 betel leaf warehouses at Sreemangal. All are facing the same dull business.

Khasia Punji Mantri Kun Potam said, at present the betel leaf price is poor; it was good six/seven months back; only 10/15 days back, per Kuri was selling at Tk 300-400; but now per Kuri is selling at Tk 200-300. "All things are high pricing, how will we survive? We are in hardship," he added.

When asked about falling price, Proprietor Md Abdul Mumin of Bilash Paan Arat (Warehouse) at Sreemangal said, "Khasia betel leaf holds highest demand at Tahirpur, Jamalganj, Derai, Dharmapasha, Doarabazar, Bishwmbhapur and Sunamganj Sadar upazilas."

In fact, the betel leaf price fall has been due to flood in Sunamganj and Sylhet. Only three months back, betel leaf was selling at Tk 110-120 per kuri. Now per kuri is selling at Tk 70-80.

Sreemangal Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ali Rajib Mahmud Mithun over phone said, the betel leaf bazaars have been impacted a bit by the worse flood.











