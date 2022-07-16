N Korea says Ukraine can’t talk about sovereignty while aiding US

SEOUL, July 15: North Korea's foreign ministry said on Friday that Ukraine has no right to raise sovereignty issues after joining the United States' "unjust, illegal" actions that breached Pyongyang's sovereignty.

North Korea's state media released a statement from the ministry after formally recognising two Russian-backed breakaway self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine as independent states. Ukraine severed relations with North Korea after the move, calling it an attempt to undermine its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

But the isolated country's foreign ministry defended the decision, saying Ukraine had already aided U.S.-led actions including sanctions over the North's weapons programmes. -REUTERS







