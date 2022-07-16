Video
Comprehensive action plan to resist drug abuse stressed

Published : Saturday, 16 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

KURIGRAM, July 15: Formulation and implementation of a comprehensive action plan involving all stakeholders have become imperative to resist drug abuse for protecting young generations from deadly consequences.
The observation came at a workshop on 'Preparing a comprehensive action plan through creating a social revolution to resist drug abuse' held at Bhurungamari upazila parishad auditorium in the district on Thursday afternoon.
The Department of Narcotics Control and Upazila Administration jointly organized the event aiming at discussing and working out suggestions, ways and means for a comprehensive action plan to create a social resistance against drug abuse.
Officials of civil and police administrations, health, education and youth development and departments concerned, public representatives and civil society members participated in the event.
Member of Parliament from Kurigram-1 constituency Aslam Hossain Saodagar attended the workshop as the chief guest with Bhurungamari Upazila Nirbahi Officer Deepak Kumar Deb Sharma in the chair.
Bhurungamari upazila parishad Chairman Nurunnabi Chowdhury Khokan attended the event as a special guest.
Vice-chairmen of Bhurungamari upazila parishad Jamal Uddin and Sahanara Begum Mira, Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr. Abu Sajjad Hossain Sayem, Officer-in-Charge of Bhurungamari Thana Alamgir Hossain spoke as special guests.    -BSS


