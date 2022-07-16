Video
3rd death anniv of Ershad observed in Rangpur

Published : Saturday, 16 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94

RANGPUR, July 15: The district and city units of Jatiya Party (JaPa) on Thursday observed the third death anniversary of the party's founder and former President Alhaj Hussein Muhammad Ershad with through daylong programs.
The programs included hoisting of the national and party flags at its office, placing wreaths at the grave of former JaPa Chairman Ershad at his Palli Nibas compound paying rich tribute to him, offering Fateha, Ziarat and milad and doa mehfils followed by a discussion.
The programs also included publicity of political speeches of Ershad using loudspeakers in Rangpur city.
Leaders and activists of Rangpur district, city, upazila and ward units of JaPa and its associate organizations attended the programs.
In the doa mehfils, special munajats were offered seeking eternal peace for the departed soul of Ershad and prayed for the welfare of the country, its people and continuous peace and progress of the nation.
Chief Whip of the Opposition in Jatiya Sangsad, Presidium Member of JaPa and its Rangpur district unit President Alhaj Mashiur Rahman Ranga MP attended the discussion as the chief guest.    -BSS


