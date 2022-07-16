Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 16 July, 2022, 7:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Mystery vessel with no sailors found adrift in Bhola’s Monpura

Published : Saturday, 16 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

Mystery vessel with no sailors found adrift in Bhola’s Monpura

Mystery vessel with no sailors found adrift in Bhola’s Monpura

A mystery vessel containing stones has been found adrift at an estuary of the Bay of Bengal in Monpura, Bhola with no sailors on board.
As the residents were excited by the vessel, the authorities were yet to take its control on Friday after it was discovered on Thursday morning. Some people allegedly looted the cargo by using trawlers in the Char Nizam area.
People who visited the ship said they saw the words "Al Qubtan" written on it.
Al Noman, UNO of Char Fesson Upazila, said the ship was in a remote area and the weather was squally which delayed efforts to take control of the vessel.
He said the navy, coastguards and River Police were informed on Thursday night. The higher authorities have also been briefed for a decision on the next course of action about the ship.
Md Aslamul Haque, commander of the coastguards contingent in Monpura, said a team from Char Manika had started for the scene on Friday morning. The authorities could not contact the team due to mobile network problems.
The vessel was stranded in a shoal near Char Nizam. Shamsuddin Sagar, a local resident, first saw the ship and visited it with others by a trawler. They saw two excavators, besides the stones, on the ship. The locals then informed Zakir Hossain, chairman of the local union council.
Lieutenant Shafiul Kinjol, a spokesman for the coastguards, said they believed there were no people on board the vessel because it was a barge, which is used to transport goods.
"We think the rope or chain snapped when [the barge] was being towed by another ship." He said the coastguards could not reach the ship until Friday afternoon due to bad weather.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Char dwellers venture out man-made techniques to cope with floods
Dhaka's air quality remains 'moderate'
Comprehensive action plan to resist drug abuse stressed
Sore throat and cough top symptoms of Covid
Narsingdi rural women alleviating poverty with income generating activities
3rd death anniv of Ershad observed in Rangpur
Mystery vessel with no sailors found adrift in Bhola’s Monpura
584 homeless families to get houses in Cumilla


Latest News
Be prepared for fresh Covid-19 waves, WHO chief scientist warns
Mild heatwave sweeps 19 districts
US to resume International Space Station flights with Russia
Falling crane kills BRT project worker in Gazipur
Headmaster, UNO thrashed by AL men who grabbed fish enclosures
Sheikh Hasina's imprisonment day Saturday
Bangladesh can become bankrupt: GM Quader
GM Quader, Rizvi makings comments like uneducated persons: Hasan
Ranil Wickremesinghe becomes interim Sri Lankan president
Edible oil prices fall by Tk 35 a litre at Khatunganj
Most Read News
Russian missiles kill at least 23 in Ukraine, over 100 injured
Martyrdom of Professor Shamsuzzoha
Crucial verdict on Myanmar genocide case coming soon
Indian pop singer Daler Mehndi jailed
Sri Lankan president resigns, Parliament to convene
Sri Lanka army soldiers stands guard near the parliament building
Yellen says Russia has no place at G20
Can motorbike ban restore discipline on high ways?
Two unidentified bodies recovered from Dhaka streets
Are parents to accuse for children’s behaviour?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft