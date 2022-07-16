Video
584 homeless families to get houses in Cumilla

Published : Saturday, 16 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86

CUMILLA, July 15: Some 584 landless and homeless families will get new houses as gift from the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina under the third phase of the Ashrayan Project in the district.
Construction works of the houses have been completed which will be handed over to the beneficiary families by this month.
"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will launch the distribution of the houses with land ownership documents and keys to the beneficiary families through a videoconferencing from her Ganabhaban residence on July, 21, 2022," Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Kamrul Hasan said.
Each of the semi pucca tin-shed houses was built at a cost of Taka 1.50 lakh.
All preparations have already been completed in this regard.
The DC also informed that a total of 2,326 houses have already been distributed among the beneficiaries in three phases in the district.
In the first phase, a total of 595 houses were handed over to the same number of homeless families in the district while 1,265 homeless and landless received houses in the second phase and 466 got in the third phase, he added.    -BSS


