Saturday, 16 July, 2022, 7:15 AM
Draw leaves Italy and Iceland on Euro 2022 knife edge

Published : Saturday, 16 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 205

Iceland's striker Svava Gudmundsdottir (C) is challenged by Italy's striker Barbara Bonansea (R) during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Group D football match between Italy and Iceland at Manchester City Academy Stadium in Manchester, north-west England on July 14, 2022. photo: AFP

MANCHESTER, JULY 15: Italy and Iceland will take their bid to reach the Euro 2022 quarter-finals down to the last group game after sharing a 1-1 draw on Thursday.
Karolina Lea Vilhjalmsdottir put Iceland ahead in the third minute with a sliced finished after Sveindis Jane Jonsdottir's long throw into the penalty area exposed Italy's defence.
But Italy midfielder Valentina Bergamaschi equalised from Barbara Bonansea's cut-back to ensure a share of the spoils at Manchester City's Academy Stadium.
It was the second successive game that Iceland had blown the lead after drawing with Belgium despite having 23 attempts on goal.
Italy, who reached the 2019 World Cup quarter-finals, were inches away from snatching a late winner when Bonansea's strike was tipped onto the inside of the post by Sandra Sigurdardottir.
Iceland have two points from two games and Italy have one point, with France and Belgium playing in the late Group D match on Thursday. Both Iceland and Italy, thrashed 5-1 by France in their first game, will remain in contention for a place in the knockout stages in their group finale on Monday.     -AFP


