Saturday, 16 July, 2022, 7:14 AM
Rohit Sharma's sixer makes India-origin girl stronger in her dream to become cricketer

Published : Saturday, 16 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138
BIPIN DANI

Rohit Sharma's one big six in the first ODI against England on Tuesday has made 6-year-old Meera Salvi strong in her determination to become a cricketer.
Sharma's one of the five sixers landed in the terrace and injured a little girl - Meera Salvi, who was watching the match from the stands with her father Jignesh Salvi.
"This incident has not scared my brave daughter. She is not frightened or scared but will continue to dream to be a cricketer", India-origin Jignesh Salvi, who works for NHS in Brighton, said over the telephone. .
"Cricket runs in our blood. My brother Dhiren plays cricket for Baroda. My father Pradeep Krishnarao Salvi also played cricket there. His (father's) third generation daughter Meera, who is studying in Class I at Middle Street Primary School, plays cricket for All Star Club in Brighton".
Narrating the injury blow, Jignesh says, "my daughter was watching the match from the stand. My seat was two rows behind her. I had gone to buy some snacks for her and on my return, I called out to her. As soon as she turned towards me, the ball hit her on her back".
"Meera is absolutely fine and cheerful now. She was well looked after by the England medical team and the staff at the Kia Oval. David Gorrod, the official at the Surrey ground has made her comfortable and has even promised to provide tickets in future also. Meera has been given an England jersey", the father added.
Jignesh has also refuted the media reports stating Rohit Sharma came to see her after the match, gave chocolates, Team India jersey etc.
The Indian cricket board is likely to contact the parents. "I want our Indian team to focus on the games without any pressure on this incident", the father emphasized.





