Mohammedan earns comfortable win over Baridhara

Mohammedan Sporting Club registered a comfortable 3-0 drubbing over Uttar Baridhara Club in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football held on Friday at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.

In the day's match, Nigerian midfielder Ugochukwu Obi Moneke and Malian striker Souleymane Diabate scored one each for Mohammedan who led the first half by 1-0 goal.

Baridhara fought neck to neck with Mohammedan and kept the score sheet clean till the 45 minutes. But, just before the breather, Mohammedan took the lead through a suicidal goal as Baridhara's Ivorian defender Youssouf Mory Bambaun made the hara-kiri giving Mohammedan lead in the 45+3rd minute of the match.

After resumption, Souleymane doubled the lead scoring the second goal for Mohammedan in the 70th minute and Moneke completed the tally scoring the third goal for Mohammedan in the 90+2nd minute of the match.

The day's win saw, the traditional black and white Motijheel outfit Mohammedan SC improved their tally to 29 points from 19 matches while Baridhara remained at their previous credit of 13 points playing the same number of matches.

Earlier in the first phase, the two teams played out to a goalless draw held at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj. -BSS







