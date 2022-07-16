Video
Rahmatganj MFS, Police FC split point in BPL

Published : Saturday, 16 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society earned valuable point as they forced Bangladesh Police Football Club to play a tame goalless draw in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football held on Friday at Muktijoddha Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi.
In the day's match, both the teams, however, got several scoring chances, but failed to convert any of those into a goal.
With the day's outcome, Bangladesh Police FC secured 29 points from 19 matches while the old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj MFS collected 15 points playing the same number of matches.
Earlier in the first phase, Bangladesh Police FC beat Rahmatganj MFS by 2-1 goals held at Sylhet district Stadium.     -BSS


