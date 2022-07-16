Russel KC, Muktijoddha play goalless in BPL

Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra split point with Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra (KC) when their match ended in a tame goalless draw in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football held on Friday at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj.

In the day's match, both the teams, however, got several scoring chances but failed to convert any of those into a goal.

With the day's result, Sheikh Russel KC secured 22 points from 19 matches while Muktijoddha Sangsad KC bagged 12 points playing the same number of outings.

Earlier, in the first phase, Muktijoddha Sangsad KC blanked Sheikh Russel KC by 3-0 goals held at Bashundhara Sports Complex in the city. -BSS







