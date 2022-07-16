Tigers eye on Banglawash making place for side benched players



Tamim Iqbal (2L) Bangladesh leads his teammates onto the field for the national anthem ceremony during the 1st ODI match between West Indies and Bangladesh at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, on July 10, 2022. photo: AFP

The match will begin at 7:30pm (BST) at Providence Stadium in Guyana.

The Tigers' skipper Tamim Iqbal hinted on Wednesday during the post-match press conference that he wants to test the side bench in the dead-rubber. Therefore, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Taijul Islam and Ebadot Hossain are like to play today. Najmul Hossain Shanto will possibly be rested to place in Bijoy while Taijul is going to replace alike Nasum Ahmed or Mosaddek Hossain Saikat. Mustafizur Rahman will stay sideline to place in Ebadot.

Tamim however, also clued up that he might go for rest in the last match and in that case Bijoy will succeed Tamim and Shanto will continue there.

Bangladesh bowlers especially spinners are in their business throughout the series. Mehidy Miraz, the leading wicket taker so far, had scalped seven wickets from previous two matches, will take acid test for Caribbean batters once again. Nasum, who was awarded the ODI cap in the series starter of July 10, showed his class in the 2nd match claiming three for 19 is surely be a big factor for Bangladesh bowling unit. Taijul's inclusion for Mosaddek will added further strength in the spin unit.

Tamim is leading the side from the front while Liton Das, the vice captain, is doing his business too. Bijoy, the specialist shorter format cricketer, is going to play an ODI after four years, must try to utilize the chance he is going to get.

Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan Shohan and Mehidy Miraz hadn't face tough time in the ODI series so far, make solid middle-order for the visitors.

West Indies on the contrary, are yet to find the right combination for 50-over games against Bangladesh. Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, skipper Nicholar Pooran, Rovman Powel, Shamarh Brooks and Brandon King had to struggle to create resistance against Bangladesh spinners. They must try to find out a way to avoid white wash.

The Providence wickets have a lot of assistance for spinners and bowlers get extra advantage in the early hours here. So, toss plays a key role here and the captain favoured with the coin must prefer to field first here.











Visiting Bangladesh already sealed the title of three-match ODI series against hosts West Indies winning two off two matches and are looking for clean sweep today.The match will begin at 7:30pm (BST) at Providence Stadium in Guyana.The Tigers' skipper Tamim Iqbal hinted on Wednesday during the post-match press conference that he wants to test the side bench in the dead-rubber. Therefore, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Taijul Islam and Ebadot Hossain are like to play today. Najmul Hossain Shanto will possibly be rested to place in Bijoy while Taijul is going to replace alike Nasum Ahmed or Mosaddek Hossain Saikat. Mustafizur Rahman will stay sideline to place in Ebadot.Tamim however, also clued up that he might go for rest in the last match and in that case Bijoy will succeed Tamim and Shanto will continue there.Bangladesh bowlers especially spinners are in their business throughout the series. Mehidy Miraz, the leading wicket taker so far, had scalped seven wickets from previous two matches, will take acid test for Caribbean batters once again. Nasum, who was awarded the ODI cap in the series starter of July 10, showed his class in the 2nd match claiming three for 19 is surely be a big factor for Bangladesh bowling unit. Taijul's inclusion for Mosaddek will added further strength in the spin unit.Tamim is leading the side from the front while Liton Das, the vice captain, is doing his business too. Bijoy, the specialist shorter format cricketer, is going to play an ODI after four years, must try to utilize the chance he is going to get.Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan Shohan and Mehidy Miraz hadn't face tough time in the ODI series so far, make solid middle-order for the visitors.West Indies on the contrary, are yet to find the right combination for 50-over games against Bangladesh. Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, skipper Nicholar Pooran, Rovman Powel, Shamarh Brooks and Brandon King had to struggle to create resistance against Bangladesh spinners. They must try to find out a way to avoid white wash.The Providence wickets have a lot of assistance for spinners and bowlers get extra advantage in the early hours here. So, toss plays a key role here and the captain favoured with the coin must prefer to field first here.