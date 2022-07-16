Video
Bangladesh-A tour of West Indies 2022

Joy, Khaled, Raja, Anamul to tour Windies again

Published : Saturday, 16 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh-A team is going to travel in West Indies by the end of this month to play two unofficial Tests followed by three unofficial ODIs against hosts. The Bangladesh Cricket Board announced the Bangladesh-A Team squads for the tour on Friday.
Four members of Bangladesh national teams that are now West Indies are going to represent the A-side too. Opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy, who failed to create impression with the bat playing for national side is going to revisit the Caribbean Island. Anamul Haque Bijoy was the part of all three format national squads is also kept in the A-team. Two quick Rejaur Rahman Raja, who is yet to get the national cap and regular face for Bangladesh Test side Khaled Ahmed will be seen in action for second string Bangladesh squad.
Mohammad Mithun, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Sabbir Rahman, Shadman Islam, Naeem Hasan and Saif Hasan are the drop out national players to represent the A-team. Mukidul Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rakibul Hasan, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Jaker Ali, Zakir Hasan and Tanvir Islam are the pipelined fresh bloods to make the tour.
The Tigers are scheduled to reach in St. Lucia on July 31 and will play the first four-day match against West Indies-A between August 4 and 7 while the two sides will engage in the following red-ball affair from August 10 to August 13. The one-dayers are slated for August 16, 18 and 20 respectively. The Darren Sammy Cricket Ground will host all the matches.

Bangladesh A four-day squad: Shadman Islam, Saif Hassan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Fazle Mahmud, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Jaker Ali, Naeem Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Mukidul Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Anamul Haque.

Bangladesh A one-day squad: Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Mohammad Naim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Jaker Ali, Sabbir Rahman, Naeem Hasan, Rakibul Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Khaled Ahmed, Mukidul Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury.








