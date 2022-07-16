Body fished out of Padma

The body of a student of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) was fished out of the Padma River on Friday after he had been missing for nearly 24 hours.

Deceased Tariquzzaman Sunny, 26, was son of Harunur Rashid, hailed from Zajira upazila in Shariatpur district. He was a final-year student of Architecture department of the university.

Police said Sunny went missing while taking a selfie in the river with his friends at Moinot Ghat in Dohar upazila of Dhaka district on Thursday afternoon.

After that, fire service personnel fished out his body around 11:30am on Friday.

An unnatural death (UD) case was filed in this regard, said Dohar Police Station Officer in-Charge Mostafa Kamal.

The body would be handed over to the deceased's family after postmortem, he added.