7 more BD Hajj pilgrims die in KSA

Seven more Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims died in Saudi Arabia during July 3-14, according to Bangladesh Hajj Management Portal.

Mustafigur Rahman, 61, was from Tangail, Azizul Haque, 65, from Kushtia, Md Shahjahan Siraj, 58, from Chapainawabganj, Foyzur Rahman, 50, from Sylhet, Sirina Akhter, 60, from Brahmanbaria, Abdul Mottalib, 58, from Naogaon, and Abdul Mottalib, 58, from Naogaon.

Mustafigur and Azizul died Thursday while Shahjahan and Foyzur passed away Wednesday, according to the portal.

Sirina breathed her last on July 7 while Abdul Mottalib and Rafiqul died on July 4 and July 3.

The causes of their deaths could not be immediately determined. Nineteen Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims, including five women, died in Saudi Arabia from June 11 to July 14, 2022. -UNB