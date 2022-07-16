Video
Home Back Page

Admission test of DU-affiliated 7 colleges from Aug 12

Published : Saturday, 16 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145
Staff Correspondent

The admission test for the first-year undergraduate (honours) class in the 2021-22 academic year in seven affiliated colleges of Dhaka University (DU) will begin from August 12.
Admission test for Science Unit will be held on August 12, Arts and Social Science Unit on August 19 and Commerce Unit on August 26, reads a circular.
The online application for admission has started yesterday and will continue till July 31. Prof Supriya Bhattacharya, a coordinator of seven colleges and Principal of Eden Women's College said that the number of seats in seven colleges would be 'logically reduced' from the 2022-23 academic year.







