31 more dengue patients hospitalised

The country recorded 31 more patients hospitalised with dengue fever in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 1,610 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country this year. Of them, 1,423 patients recovered.

The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 186. Of them, 145 are undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 41 are receiving it outside the capital.

According to the DGHS, around 28,429 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals across the country in 2021.











