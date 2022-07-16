Video
Saturday, 16 July, 2022
Home Back Page

Lives of FFs in textbooks to preserve correct history of Liberation War stressed

Published : Saturday, 16 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 139
Staff Correspondent

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque on Friday said in order to preserve the correct history of the Liberation War the textbooks should include the history of the freedom fighters as well as the history of the anti-independence forces.
He said, "People are forgetting the history of the Liberation War. So, the freedom fighters are being underestimated today. Therefore, along with the history of the Freedom Fighters, the history of anti-independence forces should also be included in the textbooks."
The Minister said this at the tri-annual conference of Bangladesh Freedom Fighters Naval Commando Association organized at Dhaka Reporters Unity in the capital.
AKM Mozammel Haque said, "Printing of digital certificates of Freedom Fighters with 12 types of barcodes has been completed. Digital certificates of freedom fighters will be distributed from July 18."
Commenting on the logical demand of reforming the quota, the Minister of Liberation War Affairs said, "If the children of the Freedom Fighters cannot come to profession, the anarchy of the anti-independence forces will increase in the job sector."
"For the benefit of the nation, along with the Freedom Fighters, the list of anti-independence forces should be made in full. The graves of anti-independence activists in the Jatiya Sangsad area are a disgrace to the nation. It must be removed," he added.
Former Minister for Shipping and Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Liberation War Affairs Shahjahan Khan was also present on the occasion.
Chairman of Bangladesh Freedom Fighters Naval Commando Association Valiant Freedom Fighter Shahjahan Kabir presided over the function and State Minister for Local Government Rural Development and Cooperatives Swapan Bhattacharjee, Naval Commando Mir Moshtaq Ahmed (Robi), MP, and other leaders of the Naval Commando Association were present.


