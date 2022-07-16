Noise pollution from deep-sea mining could wreck marine life, study warns

Little is known about the potential harm that deep-sea mining could do to marine ecosystems, but there is one impact of ocean extraction that scientists believe could devastate bottom-dwelling marine life - noise.

Without light to help them navigate the ocean depths, deep-sea creatures commonly use sound to find their way around. A study published in the journal Science in July finds that noise from a single seabed mine could travel 500 kilometres - approximately twice the distance from Singapore to Malacca - in light conditions, potentially wrecking the sonic environment for benthic life forms.

A 2015 study found that the deep-water whales may frequent an area of the Pacific Ocean earmarked for industrial-scale mining known as the Clarion-Clipperton Zone (CCZ).

Seventeen contractors are readying mining operations for the CCZ, and could proceed as soon as July 2023, once regulations are approved by the International Seabed Authority (ISA) and the seafloor is opened up for commercial-scale exploitation for the first time. If each of the contractors launched a single mine, 5.5 million square kilometres - an area bigger than the European Union - could be disrupted by noise pollution, the study predicted.

The research was conducted by marine wildlife conservation group Oceans Initiative, Australia's Curtin University, the University of Hawaii and the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology in Japan. It was funded by United States-based non-governmental organisation The Pew Charitable Trusts.

Ocean mining, say its protractors, is necessary to power the energy transition, as the seabed is littered with trillions of valuable rocky nodules containing manganese, copper, cobalt and rare earth elements, which could be used to make wind turbines, solar panels and electric car batteries.

Environmentalists and a growing number of scientists and governments say that not enough is known about the impact of deep-sea mining on ocean habitats for large-scale exploitation to go ahead. Scientists have warned that extraction would compound ocean stressors, including climate change, bottom trawling and pollution, and obliterate ecosystems about which less is known than the surface of the moon.











