Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 16 July, 2022, 7:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Noise pollution from deep-sea mining could wreck marine life, study warns

Published : Saturday, 16 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 135
Staff Correspondent

Little is known about the potential harm that deep-sea mining could do to marine ecosystems, but there is one impact of ocean extraction that scientists believe could devastate bottom-dwelling marine life - noise.
Without light to help them navigate the ocean depths, deep-sea creatures commonly use sound to find their way around. A study published in the journal Science in July finds that noise from a single seabed mine could travel 500 kilometres - approximately twice the distance from Singapore to Malacca - in light conditions, potentially wrecking the sonic environment for benthic life forms.
A 2015 study found that the deep-water whales may frequent an area of the Pacific Ocean earmarked for industrial-scale mining known as the Clarion-Clipperton Zone (CCZ).
Seventeen contractors are readying mining operations for the CCZ, and could proceed as soon as July 2023, once regulations are approved by the International Seabed Authority (ISA) and the seafloor is opened up for commercial-scale exploitation for the first time. If each of the contractors launched a single mine, 5.5 million square kilometres - an area bigger than the European Union - could be disrupted by noise pollution, the study predicted.
The research was conducted by marine wildlife conservation group Oceans Initiative, Australia's Curtin University, the University of Hawaii and the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology in Japan. It was funded by United States-based non-governmental organisation The Pew Charitable Trusts.
Ocean mining, say its protractors, is necessary to power the energy transition, as the seabed is littered with trillions of valuable rocky nodules containing manganese, copper, cobalt and rare earth elements, which could be used to make wind turbines, solar panels and electric car batteries.
Environmentalists and a growing number of scientists and governments say that not enough is known about the impact of deep-sea mining on ocean habitats for large-scale exploitation to go ahead. Scientists have warned that extraction would compound ocean stressors, including climate change, bottom trawling and pollution, and obliterate ecosystems about which less is known than the surface of the moon.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Body fished out of Padma
7 more BD Hajj pilgrims die in KSA
Holidaymakers returning to capital
Let’s build a more just, thriving workforce leaving no one behind: Guterres
Admission test of DU-affiliated 7 colleges from Aug 12
31 more dengue patients hospitalised
Lives of FFs in textbooks to preserve correct history of Liberation War stressed
Noise pollution from deep-sea mining could wreck marine life, study warns


Latest News
Be prepared for fresh Covid-19 waves, WHO chief scientist warns
Mild heatwave sweeps 19 districts
US to resume International Space Station flights with Russia
Falling crane kills BRT project worker in Gazipur
Headmaster, UNO thrashed by AL men who grabbed fish enclosures
Sheikh Hasina's imprisonment day Saturday
Bangladesh can become bankrupt: GM Quader
GM Quader, Rizvi makings comments like uneducated persons: Hasan
Ranil Wickremesinghe becomes interim Sri Lankan president
Edible oil prices fall by Tk 35 a litre at Khatunganj
Most Read News
Russian missiles kill at least 23 in Ukraine, over 100 injured
Martyrdom of Professor Shamsuzzoha
Crucial verdict on Myanmar genocide case coming soon
Indian pop singer Daler Mehndi jailed
Sri Lanka army soldiers stands guard near the parliament building
Sri Lankan president resigns, Parliament to convene
Yellen says Russia has no place at G20
Can motorbike ban restore discipline on high ways?
Two unidentified bodies recovered from Dhaka streets
Are parents to accuse for children’s behaviour?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft