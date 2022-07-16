CCC-CDA body identifies five causes of water-logging





CHATTOGRAM, July 15: The four-member committee comprising senior officials of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) and Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) to investigate water-logging in the port city has submitted its report to the Mayor of CCC recently.

In their report, they identified five reasons for water-logging and presented 17 recommendations to remove water-logging from the port city.

The committee was formed with Chief Engineer of Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) Kazi Hasan Bin Shams as the chief with CCC Chief Engineer Rafiqul Islam, Project Director of water-logging removal project Lt Col, M Shah Ali, and CCC Councillor Mobarak Ali as members on June 24 last. The committee was asked to submit report within 10 working days.

The five reasons for water-logging mentioned in the report include piling up of mud in the canals and drains, lessening of width in the spot of ongoing water-logging removal project, heavy shower coupled with full moon tide in the Karnaphuli, occupation of canals and drains by the land grabbers, and throwing of waste by the city people in canals and drains continuously.

Among the 17 recommendations, six are for short term and the rest 11 for long term programme. The committee members inspected 18 canals and 14 tributaries in three days.

Meanwhile, the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) claimed that dams erected in the canals during the excavation works might increase water-logging problem seriously during the rainy season. So, they urgently needed removal of a total of 36 dams erecting in 18 canals during the excavation of those canals.

Meanwhile, the works in all 36 canals had been progressing fast.

Excavation of a total of 18 canals among 36 has so far been completed. Sluice gates would be installed at all the estuaries of the excavated canals.

According to CDA master plan there were a total of 57 canals in the city. Of them, 36 canals have been brought under the project while the rest 21 canals still remain out of the project. But the Chattogram City Corporation has already declared that they would excavate the rest 21 canals.

So, a total of 57 sluice gates should be installed at all the estuaries of 57 canals to remove water-logging problem.

Meanwhile, excavation of 7 canals have been completed and those will be handed over to Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) soon.

The seven are: Rajakhali-2, Kalabagicha, Mariam Bibi, Guptakhal, and Sadarghat-1 and Sadarghat-2, Azab Bahar Khal. The rest 18 canals will be completed by the next year.

Meanwhile the WDB had started their works of the water-logging project at Taka 1620 crore in October last after a long time.

Besides, the works of three more projects under Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) including "Canal re-excavation, renovation and expansion to eradicate water- logging of Chattogram"; and the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) project are going on.

Moreover, the cost of the Revised Development Project Proposal (RDPP) of Chattogram Water-logging Removal Project has been raised to Taka 10,400 crore from the existing Taka 5, 616 crore. The proposal is now waiting for the approval of the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC).

The problem of water-logging in the port city crops up frequently during rainy seasons. A moderate to heavy rainfall is enough to inundate various parts of the city. As a major economic zone its economy suffers a lot during rainy season.

The worst sufferers of this problem are the dwellers of Bakalia Solosahar, GEC Moor (crossing), WASA Crossing, Badurtala, Halishahar,Agrabad, Hat Hazari, Boalkhali, Baddarhat, Muradpur, Probartak Moor,Kapasgola, Panchlais, Chaktai Baddarhat, Muradpur.

The sufferings of the common people know no bound. Water- logging also causes various diseases such as cholera, malaria, dengue, diarrhoea etc.













