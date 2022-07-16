Ekushey Padak winner Justice Kazi Ebadul Hoque no more

Video
Saturday, 16 July, 2022, 7:12 AM
Published : Saturday, 16 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Former Supreme Court judge and Language Movement activist Kazi Ebadul Hoque passed away due to age-related ailments at a city hospital on Thursday night. He was 82.
Ebadul Hoque is survived by his wife and four daughters.
Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddiqui and Law Minister Anisul Huq on Friday expressed their condolences at the demise of the former judge of the Appellate Division.
They also prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed their deepest sympathies for the bereaved family.
Ebadul Hoque was born on January 1, 1936, in Feni. He played an active role in organising the Language Movement to establish Bangla as an official language of then East Pakistan in Feni town.
He entered the legal profession in Feni after obtaining a law degree from the coveted Dhaka University. He enrolled as an advocate in High Court in Dhaka in 1966.
Ebadul Hoque became a judge in the High Court Division in 1990 and set himself apart by writing judgments in Bangla.
After 10 years in the High Court Division, he was appointed to the Appellate Division. But he retired from the bench after a year.
Ebadul Hoque was awarded Ekushey Padak in 2016 for his contribution to the Language Movement.
His daughter, Kazi Zinat Hoque, is a judge in the High Court Division of Supreme Court.    -UNB


