

Women entrepreneurship thriving against all odds

A number of female entrepreneurs have expressed concern over the government's recent decision requiring e-commerce registration through the Ministry of Commerce, as well as surveillance by intelligence agencies and security deposits have increased the risks of harassment for new entrepreneurs.

However, the government previously stated that these measures were aimed at protecting people from e-commerce fraud and providing job opportunities to genuine entrepreneurs.

Earlier in the year, the government announced in the budget to keep the annual transactions of women-owned companies tax-free up to Tk 70 lakh.

Furthermore, special projects are also underway for bank loan.

Sarah Mobashera, an entrepreneur in the technology sector says that these benefits or loans now go to those who have aninfluential father or husband.

"That girls will set up companies in the technology sector - was not accepted by many as before; many still have the same attitude. Many government offices send men for their work," she said.

Besides, a significant number of e-commerce businesses in Bangladesh is using Facebook this year. The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) reported that the number of women entrepreneurs has more than doubled in a decade.

According to Sarah's company's Wholesale and Retail Trade Survey 2020, the number of women entrepreneurs in the fiscal year 2019-20 was more than two lakh, which was only 21 thousand in the fiscal year 2002-03. In addition, millions of other entrepreneurs are doing business using the social media like Facebook.

One entrepreneur complains thatattended crisesmountwith the expansion of business requiring women to spend more money and time to open an LC, get cash benefits or get and renew a GSP certificate.

Taslima Mozumder, a local fish trader says that traders are under pressure due to global reasons and as women, they always have to deal with an environment of adversity.

Erin Parvez, new entrepreneur and a student form a reputed private university said that now more women are coming but after coming some are fighting for survival while some are fighting to move forward.

"The question of whether women understand IT, restaurant business, leather or technology alwaysrotates in mind. That means the crisis of confidence is not over. But my experience is that women entrepreneurs are facing more problems in the local market than in the international market."

Some of them provide software and training at home and abroad. Numerous women entrepreneurs are working through social media, especially Facebook.

Mehreen Promi is working in Jashore outside of Dhaka. She is selling local shari at home and abroad mainly using social media.

She said, "I can't reach more people on Facebook like before. I have to spend extra money to do it. Again, various things including VAT have been introduced in the country."

She also raised question repeatedly what the problem is with sending goods abroad or business related documents to government offices.

Ishrat Jahan, a teacher at a private university said, "I can easily get shari or various gift items or children's toys from women entrepreneurs. In one or two cases, there was a question about the quality of the product, but I was not cheated too much".

