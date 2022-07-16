





With a career span of more than 50 years and acting in nearly 400 films and 150 television programs, Sharmili Ahmed was of the most renowned actresses of Bangladesh. She passed away on 8th July Friday after suffering from cancer for a long time. At the time of her death she was 75. The Daily Observer Women's Own desk mourns her sudden departure and remembers her with great respect for all her great works and contributions to the silver screen of our country.Born in 1947 in Belur Chok village of Murshidabad, Sharmili started her career on radio in 1962 before making a foray into films in 1964, and television four years later.Sharmili acted in numerous television dramas, including 'Dompoti', the first drama serial in the history of Bangladesh TV, and also appeared in several films.Some of her remarkable works are 'Malancha', 'Dompoti', 'Agun', 'Abirvaab', 'Poush Phaguner Pala', 'Meherjaan', 'Abar Hawa Bodol', 'Brishtir Pore', 'Amader Ananda Bari', 'Anchol', 'Aguntuk', 'Poshak', 'Chheleti', 'Uposhonghar', 'Chena Manusher Panchalee', and 'Dhupchhay'.She will be cherished and remembered for her remarkable contribution to Bangladesh's cultural arena for over five decades.