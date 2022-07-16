Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 16 July, 2022, 7:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

Remembering

Sharmili Ahmed

Published : Saturday, 16 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Women\'s Own Desk

 

Sharmili Ahmed

Sharmili Ahmed

With a career span of more than 50 years and acting in nearly 400 films and 150 television programs, Sharmili Ahmed was of the most renowned actresses of Bangladesh. She passed away on 8th July Friday after suffering from cancer for a long time. At the time of her death she was 75. The Daily Observer Women's Own desk mourns her sudden departure and remembers her with great respect for all her great works and contributions to the silver screen of our country.
Born in 1947 in Belur Chok village of Murshidabad, Sharmili started her career on radio in 1962 before making a foray into films in 1964, and television four years later.
Sharmili acted in numerous television dramas, including 'Dompoti', the first drama serial in the history of Bangladesh TV, and also appeared in several films.
Some of her remarkable works are 'Malancha', 'Dompoti', 'Agun', 'Abirvaab', 'Poush Phaguner Pala', 'Meherjaan', 'Abar Hawa Bodol', 'Brishtir Pore', 'Amader Ananda Bari', 'Anchol', 'Aguntuk', 'Poshak', 'Chheleti', 'Uposhonghar', 'Chena Manusher Panchalee', and 'Dhupchhay'.
She will be cherished and remembered for her remarkable contribution to Bangladesh's cultural arena for over five decades.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Women entrepreneurship thriving against all odds
Sharmili Ahmed
Prawma Khan becomes country manager for ACCA Bangladesh
Tips for a healthy married life
Proposed budget brings smile for pregnant, lactating mothers
Rafija wins BIFA award
Princess Diana
Rifa, first ASME scholarship holder


Latest News
Be prepared for fresh Covid-19 waves, WHO chief scientist warns
Mild heatwave sweeps 19 districts
US to resume International Space Station flights with Russia
Falling crane kills BRT project worker in Gazipur
Headmaster, UNO thrashed by AL men who grabbed fish enclosures
Sheikh Hasina's imprisonment day Saturday
Bangladesh can become bankrupt: GM Quader
GM Quader, Rizvi makings comments like uneducated persons: Hasan
Ranil Wickremesinghe becomes interim Sri Lankan president
Edible oil prices fall by Tk 35 a litre at Khatunganj
Most Read News
Russian missiles kill at least 23 in Ukraine, over 100 injured
Martyrdom of Professor Shamsuzzoha
Crucial verdict on Myanmar genocide case coming soon
Indian pop singer Daler Mehndi jailed
Sri Lanka army soldiers stands guard near the parliament building
Sri Lankan president resigns, Parliament to convene
Yellen says Russia has no place at G20
Can motorbike ban restore discipline on high ways?
Two unidentified bodies recovered from Dhaka streets
Are parents to accuse for children’s behaviour?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft