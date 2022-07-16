Prawma Khan becomes country manager for ACCA Bangladesh

Video
Home Women's Own

Published : Saturday, 16 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Women\'s Own Desk

Prawma Khan has started her journey as Country Manager for the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), Bangladesh  from July  1 ,  says a  press release.Prawma completed her ACCA from Kaplan Financial UK. Prior to that, she studied finance at the University of Dhaka.
Prawma served as Head of Education and acting Head of Member Affairs of ACCA Bangladesh before her new responsibility. It is the first time an FCCA member has taken the role of Country Manager for ACCA Bangladesh.
Before joining ACCA in 2014, she worked in the accounting and finance department of various local and multinational companies. She also worked as a part-time teacher at IUB and London School of Business and Management. Prawma Khan said she wants to take ACCA Bangladesh further by fulfilling the responsibilities entrusted with her.
Pulkit Abrol, Director of ACCA Asia Pacific, said ''In 2010, we established our first office in Bangladesh and after 12 years, it's inspiring to see how much the country has developed as well as its commendable achievements over the past decade in financial literacy, financial inclusion, digitization and public sector reforms. As the world's leading body for professional accountants, ACCA remains committed to building a community of professionals globally; who are competent in promoting stability, sustainability and leveraging technology for business and economic growth across the world.''
Abrol added, ''We understand the pivotal role that ACCA professionals play in this regard and as such, we have focused on the nation's talent-building initiatives though developing an ecosystem of approved learning partners and employers and career support to our members and future members in the past years through Prawma's leadership. With that, I am excited to welcome Prawma to her new role as Country Manager of ACCA Bangladesh. Her experience, local and international exposure is well suited to support this agenda and support our community in Bangladesh.''


