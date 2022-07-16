

Tips for a healthy married life

For any relationship to succeed, it's important for us to accept the other person for who he/she is and then make a choice of what we can or cannot adjust with.

Being married is not simply about fulfilling social roles and responsibilities. It's about building a life together with someone who shares a similar vision and with whom you can be yourself. It's about togetherness, connection, intimacy and growth.

It's important to engage in fun activities once in a while to engage the happiness quotient within the relationship. Too often couples get lost in the day-to-day activities and routine. To keep the spark alive, it's important to take out time for fun, laughter and connection.

No two individuals can think alike at all times, no matter how aligned they may be. Being married requires partners to celebrate the similarities they share & be mindful of the differences that exist. Conflicts are a part & parcel of any relationship including marriage.

Therefore, it's important to understand that conflict, and arguments are normal. However, what matters is how the couple navigates through them. Conflicts can also be a great way to build more understanding of each other if handled appropriately.

Being married is about operating as a unit along with preserving your individual identity. In most arguments and fights, couple often turn against each other. It's important for partners to be mindful of the fact that they are one unit and their fight is against an issue. It's only when they function as one entity, are they able to resolve and power through the issues & concerns while building intimacy & connection.

Perhaps more important than understanding your partner, it's important for you to understand yourself. Being married is not about taking on a new identity and foregoing who you are. Rather, it's about accepting the new identity as a part of who you are. That acceptance can only come when we are sure of who we are, and what our needs, desires, values, likes and dislikes are.













